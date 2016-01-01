Dr. Larissa Coleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larissa Coleman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Larissa Coleman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Coleman works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Insurance Accepted
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Larissa Coleman, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1679616684
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons|Oregon Health And Science University
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Coleman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coleman works at
Dr. Coleman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.