Overview of Dr. Larissa Colon-Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Larissa Colon-Rodriguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine.



Dr. Colon-Rodriguez works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.