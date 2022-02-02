Dr. Larissa Larsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larissa Larsen, MD
Overview
Dr. Larissa Larsen, MD is a Dermatologist in Camarillo, CA.
Dr. Larsen works at
Locations
-
1
Robert S Improta MD A Medical Corp2460 N Ponderosa Dr Ste A117, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 430-0002
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larsen?
Great dermatologist I’ve been going to her since she started practicing in Camarillo a short while ago. I’ve had an eczema problem for years that was being treated with Kenalog injections. They became ineffective after years of use leaving me with a terrible redness and itch that wouldn’t go away. Dr. Larson prescribed an injectable medication to be taken twice a month that was very expensive and my insurance initially would not cover it. Dr. Larson wrote the insurance company explaining that all other avenues have been tried and didn’t work. Through her and her office’s diligence the insurance agreed to cover the medication. I’ve been taking the medication for 4 months and the redness and itch are gone. This doctor knows her business well and I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Larissa Larsen, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1063733426
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larsen works at
Dr. Larsen has seen patients for Hair Loss, Hidradenitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Larsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.