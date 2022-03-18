See All Neurologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Larissa Lempert, MD

Neurology
2.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Larissa Lempert, MD

Dr. Larissa Lempert, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.

Dr. Lempert works at Larissa Lempert, MD PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Headache and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lempert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Metrotech Chiropractic Office P C.
    50 Court St Ste 511, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 237-5117

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 18, 2022
    Nicholas — Mar 18, 2022
    About Dr. Larissa Lempert, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Russian and Ukrainian
    NPI Number
    • 1912182619
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • J. Kiffin Penry Epilepsy Minifellowship
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Brooklyn College, CUNY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larissa Lempert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lempert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lempert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lempert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lempert works at Larissa Lempert, MD PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lempert’s profile.

    Dr. Lempert has seen patients for Vertigo, Headache and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lempert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lempert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lempert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lempert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lempert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

