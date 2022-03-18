Overview of Dr. Larissa Lempert, MD

Dr. Larissa Lempert, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.



Dr. Lempert works at Larissa Lempert, MD PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Headache and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.