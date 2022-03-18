Dr. Larissa Lempert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lempert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larissa Lempert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Larissa Lempert, MD
Dr. Larissa Lempert, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.
Dr. Lempert's Office Locations
Metrotech Chiropractic Office P C.50 Court St Ste 511, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 237-5117
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been taking my son to Dr. Lempert for over 5 years. She has always been kind, considerate and very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Larissa Lempert, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1912182619
Education & Certifications
- J. Kiffin Penry Epilepsy Minifellowship
- Long Island Jewish Hospital Center
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Brooklyn College, CUNY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
