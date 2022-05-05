See All Podiatric Surgeons in Irving, TX
Dr. Larissa Rolim, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (29)
Map Pin Small Irving, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Larissa Rolim, DPM

Dr. Larissa Rolim, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake.

Dr. Rolim works at Maverick Foot & Ankle Specialists in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Rolim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maverick Foot and Ankle Specialists
    1440 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 101, Irving, TX 75061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 777-4078
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Defects - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Larissa Rolim, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1144678517
    Education & Certifications

    • South Miami Hospital
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    • Florida International University College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larissa Rolim, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rolim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rolim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rolim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rolim works at Maverick Foot & Ankle Specialists in Irving, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rolim’s profile.

    Dr. Rolim speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rolim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rolim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rolim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rolim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

