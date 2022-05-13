Dr. Larissa Smith, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larissa Smith, DO
Overview of Dr. Larissa Smith, DO
Dr. Larissa Smith, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Utica Park Clinic8803 S 101st East Ave Ste 245, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 250-2033
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is excellent at what she does. She has been my OB/GYN for the past 5 years. She started my infertility work up and referred me to the clinic that helped conceive my baby. She was my OB throughout that pregnancy. I appreciate her greatly.
About Dr. Larissa Smith, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1033451687
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.