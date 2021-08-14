Overview

Dr. Larissa Zaulyanov Scanlan, MD is a Dermatologist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Zaulyanov Scanlan works at South Florida Skin/Laser Center in Margate, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.