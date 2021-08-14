Dr. Larissa Zaulyanov Scanlan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaulyanov Scanlan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larissa Zaulyanov Scanlan, MD
Dr. Larissa Zaulyanov Scanlan, MD is a Dermatologist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.
South Florida Skin/Laser Center2960 N State Road 7 Ste 101, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 974-3664
Skin and Cancer Associates13550 S Jog Rd Ste 201, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
I had a surgical procedure performed yesterday by Dr. Scanlan. She and her nurse Amy could not have been any nicer or more personable. Both were very friendly, professional, and comforting. I felt very comfortable during this entire procedure. I will return in two weeks for another procedure and I am not one bit nervous about this.
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1255376711
- Jackson Meml Hosp/ Univ of Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- University of South Florida Affiliated Hospitals
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University of Florida-Gainesville
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
