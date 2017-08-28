Dr. Larkin Wadsworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadsworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larkin Wadsworth, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Larkin Wadsworth, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.
St Louis Medical Clinic PC3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 100B, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 432-1111
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Thorough, provides informative feedback and interactive with a good demeanor. Saw him for a meniscus tear and arthritis in my knee.
- Sports Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1851486575
- Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship, Hennepin Co Med Ctr
- Hennepin Co Med Ctr
- Hennepin Co Med Center
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- North Carolina State University
Dr. Wadsworth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wadsworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wadsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wadsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadsworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wadsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.