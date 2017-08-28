See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Larkin Wadsworth, MD

Sports Medicine
3.8 (11)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Larkin Wadsworth, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Wadsworth works at BJC Medical Group in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Louis Medical Clinic PC
    3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 100B, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 432-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Acupuncture
Concussion
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Acupuncture
Concussion

Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 28, 2017
    Thorough, provides informative feedback and interactive with a good demeanor. Saw him for a meniscus tear and arthritis in my knee.
    Carl Kickham in St. Louis, MO — Aug 28, 2017
    About Dr. Larkin Wadsworth, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851486575
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship, Hennepin Co Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Hennepin Co Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Hennepin Co Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • North Carolina State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larkin Wadsworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadsworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wadsworth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wadsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wadsworth works at BJC Medical Group in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Wadsworth’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wadsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadsworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wadsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

