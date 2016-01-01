Overview

Dr. Larry Allen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Syracuse, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.



Dr. Allen works at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine | Syracuse in Syracuse, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.