Overview of Dr. Larry Armstrong, DO

Dr. Larry Armstrong, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of North Texas and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Armstrong works at Northwest Arkansas Neuroscience Institute in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Spinal Fusion and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.