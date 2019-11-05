Dr. Larry Balentine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balentine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Balentine, MD
Dr. Larry Balentine, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Healthcare, Olympic Medical Center and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Puget Sound Rheumatology Pllc20700 Bond Rd NE Ste 104, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions (360) 930-6314
North Olympic Healthcare Network240 W Front St, Port Angeles, WA 98362 Directions (360) 452-7891
Klallam Counseling Services933 E 1st St, Port Angeles, WA 98362 Directions (360) 452-7891
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Healthcare
- Olympic Medical Center
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
You couldn’t be in better hands. He is the most thorough Dr I have ever seen. I feel confident that I have been seen and listened to and well taken care of. He has a professional manner which I appreciate.
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Balentine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balentine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balentine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balentine has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balentine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Balentine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balentine.
