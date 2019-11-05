Overview of Dr. Larry Balentine, MD

Dr. Larry Balentine, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Healthcare, Olympic Medical Center and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Balentine works at Puget Sound Rheumatology Pllc in Poulsbo, WA with other offices in Port Angeles, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.