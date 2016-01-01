Overview of Dr. Larry Ballinger, DPM

Dr. Larry Ballinger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA.



Dr. Ballinger works at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.