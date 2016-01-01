Dr. Larry Ballinger, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Ballinger, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Larry Ballinger, DPM
Dr. Larry Ballinger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Ballinger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ballinger's Office Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic3811 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 764-3265
-
2
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-9300Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ballinger?
About Dr. Larry Ballinger, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1659326783
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ballinger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ballinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ballinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ballinger works at
Dr. Ballinger has seen patients for Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ballinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.