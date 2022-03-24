See All Urologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Larry Bans, MD

Urology
4.7 (12)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Larry Bans, MD

Dr. Larry Bans, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University Medical Center.

Dr. Bans works at William M. Jacobsen, M.D., FACS in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bans' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Prostate Solutions of Arizona
    2525 E Arizona Biltmore Cir Ste C236, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 426-9772
  2. 2
    Advanced Surgical Anesthesia Pllc
    7469 E Monte Cristo Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 306-5390
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Uroflowmetry
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
STD Screening
Uroflowmetry
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
STD Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 24, 2022
    Dr. Bans was very professional, explained everything well, took his time & I never felt hurried. The staff was excellent to work with as well. I would highly recommend Dr Bans.
    Eugene — Mar 24, 2022
    About Dr. Larry Bans, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407820517
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Indiana University Medical Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larry Bans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bans has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bans accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bans.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

