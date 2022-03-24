Dr. Larry Bans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Bans, MD
Overview of Dr. Larry Bans, MD
Dr. Larry Bans, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University Medical Center.
Dr. Bans' Office Locations
Prostate Solutions of Arizona2525 E Arizona Biltmore Cir Ste C236, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 426-9772
Advanced Surgical Anesthesia Pllc7469 E Monte Cristo Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 306-5390Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bans was very professional, explained everything well, took his time & I never felt hurried. The staff was excellent to work with as well. I would highly recommend Dr Bans.
About Dr. Larry Bans, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1407820517
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bans has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bans accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bans.
