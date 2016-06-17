Overview

Dr. Larry Barmat, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Barmat works at Sincera Reproductive Medicine in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Abington, PA, Langhorne, PA, Lansdale, PA and King of Prussia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.