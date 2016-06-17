See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bethlehem, PA
Dr. Larry Barmat, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Larry Barmat, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Barmat works at Sincera Reproductive Medicine in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Abington, PA, Langhorne, PA, Lansdale, PA and King of Prussia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sincera Reproductive Medicine
    2591 Baglyos Cir Ste C46, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Sincera Reproductive Medicine
    1245 Highland Ave Ste 404, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 887-2010
  3. 3
    Sincera Reproductive Medicine
    360 Middletown Blvd Ste 400, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 887-2010
  4. 4
    Sincera Reproductive Medicine
    1690 Sumneytown Pike Ste 190, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 855-7511
  5. 5
    Sincera Reproductive Medicine
    210 Mall Blvd, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 887-2010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Infertility Evaluation
Vaginosis Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Infertility Evaluation
Vaginosis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 17, 2016
    Dr. Barmat gave us realistic expectations and confidence at the same time. He explains everything in a way that addressed all our concerns and made us comfortable with a very difficult situation.
    Plymouth Meeting, PA — Jun 17, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Larry Barmat, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326004979
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larry Barmat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barmat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barmat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barmat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Barmat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barmat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barmat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barmat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

