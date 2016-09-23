Overview

Dr. Larry Bishop, MD is a Dermatologist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bishop works at Health First Medical Group in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.