Dr. Larry Bledsoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bledsoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Bledsoe, MD
Overview of Dr. Larry Bledsoe, MD
Dr. Larry Bledsoe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Lutheran Downtown Hospital.
Dr. Bledsoe works at
Dr. Bledsoe's Office Locations
-
1
Cardinal Healthcare Solutions3030 Lake Ave Ste 12, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 424-6311
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Downtown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bledsoe?
Don't know what I'll do when he retires. He has always made the right decions for me and with me.
About Dr. Larry Bledsoe, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1396763702
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bledsoe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bledsoe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bledsoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bledsoe works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bledsoe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bledsoe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bledsoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bledsoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.