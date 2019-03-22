Overview of Dr. Larry Bledsoe, MD

Dr. Larry Bledsoe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Lutheran Downtown Hospital.



Dr. Bledsoe works at Cardinal Healthcare Solutions in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.