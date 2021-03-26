Dr. Blum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larry Blum, MD
Overview of Dr. Larry Blum, MD
Dr. Larry Blum, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center and Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Blum works at
Dr. Blum's Office Locations
UM BWMC Spine and Neuroscience Center255 Hospital Dr Ste 208, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8160
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely caring- he made feel that even if he could not take care of my condition he would help me find the right medical provider.
About Dr. Larry Blum, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1053300962
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
- Neurology
