Dr. Larry Broadwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Larry Broadwell, MD
Dr. Larry Broadwell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Springhill Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Broadwell works at
Dr. Broadwell's Office Locations
Larry K. Broadwell M.d. A Medical Corporation820 Jordan St Ste 201, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 221-0399
Hospital Affiliations
- Springhill Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Larry Broadwell, MD
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1326194036
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Broadwell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Broadwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broadwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broadwell has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Broadwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Broadwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broadwell.
