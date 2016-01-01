Overview of Dr. Larry Brown, MD

Dr. Larry Brown, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.



Dr. Brown works at Jeffrey J. Fuller MD PC in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Albertville, AL, Oxford, AL and Gadsden, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Stye and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.