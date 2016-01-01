Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larry Brown, MD
Dr. Larry Brown, MD
Dr. Larry Brown, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Dr. Brown works at
Office Locations
Jeffrey J. Fuller MD PC250 State Farm Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 943-4600
Kopyta Internal Medicine PC312 Sand Mountain Dr E, Albertville, AL 35950 Directions (256) 279-0817
Retina Specialty Institute715 Snow St, Oxford, AL 36203 Directions (256) 241-6160
David Judge MD PC2015 Rainbow Dr, Gadsden, AL 35901 Directions (256) 547-2025
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Larry Brown, MD
Ophthalmology
18 years of experience
English
NPI: 1124114863
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Stye and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.