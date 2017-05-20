Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larry Burns, DO
Overview of Dr. Larry Burns, DO
Dr. Larry Burns, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Whole Woman's Health of Oklahoma LLC2453 Wilcox Dr, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 217-8635
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was everything I thought it wouldn't be. I felt so relaxed in the peaceful waiting area and the staff was very friendly. I also liked that the clinic was hidden almost.
About Dr. Larry Burns, DO
- General Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1245355544
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Burns accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
