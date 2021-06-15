Overview of Dr. Larry Burton, MD

Dr. Larry Burton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Burton works at Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists of Wisconsin, SC Neenah, WI in Neenah, WI with other offices in Oshkosh, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.