Dr. Larry Burton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Burton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Larry Burton, MD
Dr. Larry Burton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Dr. Burton works at
Dr. Burton's Office Locations
-
1
Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists of Wisconsin, SC119 E Bell St, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 969-1768
-
2
ENT Specialists Of WI855 N Westhaven Dr Ste 200, Oshkosh, WI 54904 Directions (920) 303-4130
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burton?
Both of my kids have seen Dr. Burton and he is an amazing doctor! Fantastic bedside manner and we’ve always had prompt communication. I have referred many friends to him!
About Dr. Larry Burton, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English, German
- 1841226628
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burton works at
Dr. Burton speaks German.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Burton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.