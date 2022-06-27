Dr. Larry Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Butler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Larry Butler, MD
Dr. Larry Butler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East.
Dr. Butler's Office Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Obstetrics & Gynecology211 Fountain Ct Ste 230, Lexington, KY 40509 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had bladder surgery & he was very caring, kind, straightforward, very professional, very personable. He was so on top of my situation every single day with my 5 day hospital stay. It made for & easier situation with my bladder issues. It was so presentable that Dr Butler truly cares about his patients.
About Dr. Larry Butler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1053352500
Education & Certifications
- Albert B Chandler Med Ctr
- Albert B Chandler Med Ctr
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Saint Joseph East
