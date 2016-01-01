See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Larry Cardoza, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Carmichael, CA
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Larry Cardoza, MD

Dr. Larry Cardoza, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Cardoza works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cardoza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    6555 Coyle Ave Ste 190, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft

Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Photo: Dr. Larry Cardoza, MD
    About Dr. Larry Cardoza, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1790721322
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Highland Genl Hosp|University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
    Internship
    • San Francisco General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larry Cardoza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cardoza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cardoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cardoza works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Carmichael, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cardoza’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardoza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardoza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

