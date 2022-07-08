Dr. Larry Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Carter, MD
Overview of Dr. Larry Carter, MD
Dr. Larry Carter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Carter's Office Locations
Legend Orthopaedics811 13th St Ste 20, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 722-3401
Orthopaedics Associates2511 Associates Way, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 854-2140
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a total knee replacement in March 1, 2022 and it was one of the best things I ever could have done. I am standing talk and most of all no pain. Thank you Dr. Carter
About Dr. Larry Carter, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Georgia
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Univ. Of Texas At Austin
