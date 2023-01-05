Dr. Larry Chan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Chan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Larry Chan, DO
Dr. Larry Chan, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Upland, CA.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan's Office Locations
Elite Cardiology685 N 13th Ave Ste 9, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 981-8383Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
San Antonio Regional Hospital999 San Bernardino Rd, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 981-8383
Hospital Affiliations
- Chino Valley Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chan, was personable, kind, made eye contact, with clear and concise health information and took his time with you. We went over my existing condition and current medications and made some minor adjustments. When exam was over, he walked me to the door and said "thank you" and call if you need anything! BTW...his suit was sharp, clean and sophisticated down to his socks. He made a fantastic first impression!
About Dr. Larry Chan, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1215259221
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
