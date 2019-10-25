Dr. Larry Charlamb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charlamb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Charlamb, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Larry Charlamb, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE AT CORTLAND and is affiliated with Oneida Health Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Upstate Cardiovascular Group5112 W Taft Rd Ste J, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 701-2170
- Oneida Health Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Upstate University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Our visit was great ??
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1376541730
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE AT CORTLAND
- Cardiovascular Disease
