Dr. Larry Charleston IV, MD
Dr. Larry Charleston IV, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Lansing, MI.
MSU Health Care Neurology & Ophthalmology804 Service Rd, East Lansing, MI 48824 Directions (517) 353-8122Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
He was the first dr. I have worked with who wasn't just masking the symptoms or making me try other drugs that had severe side effects. He took the time to work with me through the process to get approved for btx injections (life changing) and to find the appropriate emergency relief medicine that didn't cause side effects . Previous doctors had me relying on Imitrex injections so much that I ended up with a SCAD heart attack due to overuse of Triptans. Dr. Charleston is personable and makes conversation and doesn't seem to be in a rush.
Dr. Charleston IV has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charleston IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charleston IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charleston IV has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charleston IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Charleston IV. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charleston IV.
