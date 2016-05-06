Dr. Larry Clark Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Clark Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Larry Clark Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 121 Nationwide Dr Ste A, Lynchburg, VA 24502 Directions (434) 384-1862
-
2
Greenbrier Clinic Inc.320 W Main St, White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986 Directions (304) 536-4870
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark Jr?
I suffer from IBS-D, Dr Clark is awesome. Put me on a brand new drug which has changed my lifestyle completely. He was really helpful, caring and really excited that he was able to help me. He has also performed a colonoscopy with polyp removal, couldn't have been smoother!
About Dr. Larry Clark Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1780659508
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark Jr has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.