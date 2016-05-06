Overview

Dr. Larry Clark Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.