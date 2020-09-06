Dr. Larry Corum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Corum, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami County Medical Center and Olathe Medical Center.
Dr. Corum's Office Locations
Olathe Cancer Care15123 S OMC Pkwy, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 768-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami County Medical Center
- Olathe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband was admitted for COVID and Dr Corum consulted on his CLL. He explained the condition in understandable terms and patiently answered our questions. He gave us confidence that the course of treatment for the CLL would be very effective. Dr Corum was the silver lining of the emergency admission.
About Dr. Larry Corum, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corum accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corum has seen patients for Anemia, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Corum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.