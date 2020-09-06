Overview of Dr. Larry Corum, MD

Dr. Larry Corum, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami County Medical Center and Olathe Medical Center.



Dr. Corum works at Olathe Health in Olathe, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.