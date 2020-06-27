Overview

Dr. Larry Cowan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Thornville, OH. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital and Licking Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cowan works at Thornville Family Medical Ctr in Thornville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.