Dr. Larry Van-Thomas Crisco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crisco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Van-Thomas Crisco, MD
Overview of Dr. Larry Van-Thomas Crisco, MD
Dr. Larry Van-Thomas Crisco, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Crisco works at
Dr. Crisco's Office Locations
-
1
First Coast Heart & Vascular Center100 Whetstone Pl Ste 102, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 788-7297Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Flagler Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crisco?
For over 20 years we were satisfied with a couple of local cardiologists but then Dr. Crisco was called-in to save my husband’s leg when the attending surgeon couldn’t. After my husband recovered we switched to Dr. Crisco and have realized how inadequate my husband’s treatment has been for the past 20 years! Dr. Crisco has the knowledge, the bedside manner and determination to achieve the best health possible for my husband. He’s the BEST! Definitely 100%!
About Dr. Larry Van-Thomas Crisco, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952395782
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Cardiology|Emory University Hospital
- Department Of Internal Medicine University Of Michigan
- Department Of Internal Medicine University Of Michigan|University Of Michigan Health System
- University Of North Carolina|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crisco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crisco accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crisco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crisco works at
Dr. Crisco has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crisco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Crisco speaks Spanish.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Crisco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crisco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crisco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crisco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.