Overview

Dr. Larry Daniels I, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Desoto Regional Health System and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Daniels I works at A1 Sparrow Health System, LLC in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Stonewall, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.