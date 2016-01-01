Dr. Larry Davidson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Davidson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Larry Davidson, MD
Dr. Larry Davidson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center and Musc Health Florence Medical Center.
Dr. Davidson's Office Locations
Florence Neurosurgery and Spine PC1204 E Cheves St, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 673-0122
Hospital Affiliations
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Larry Davidson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1154381465
Education & Certifications
- Semmes Murphy Clinic
- Med University Of South Carolina
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Davidson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davidson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.