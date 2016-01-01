Dr. Larry Davis, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Davis, DMD
Overview
Dr. Larry Davis, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Greeneville, TN.
Locations
Aspen Dental2800 E Andrew Johnson Hwy, Greeneville, TN 37745 Directions (844) 230-2177Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 12:30pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Larry Davis, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1265840896
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Davis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.