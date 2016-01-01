Dr. Larry Dean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Dean, MD
Overview of Dr. Larry Dean, MD
Dr. Larry Dean, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Dean works at
Dr. Dean's Office Locations
Office1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions (206) 598-4300Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Larry Dean, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1952486755
Education & Certifications
- Uab Hospital
- U Wash Affil Hosp
- U Wash Affil Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Dean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dean works at
Dr. Dean has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dean has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.