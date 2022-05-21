See All Radiation Oncologists in Lancaster, OH
Dr. Larry Doss III, MD

Radiation Oncology
3.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Lancaster, OH
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Larry Doss III, MD

Dr. Larry Doss III, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Doss III' Office Locations

  1. 1
    121 W 6th Ave, Lancaster, OH 43130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 304-4683

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fairfield Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
May 21, 2022
He is one-of-a-kind caring doctor! Have you ever had a doctor call you and ask how you are doing? In our experience, he has done that! He is very personable and very understanding! You are the best, Dr. Doss!
Carl Konopka — May 21, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Larry Doss III, MD
About Dr. Larry Doss III, MD

Specialties
  • Radiation Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1598736522
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Therapeutic Radiology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Larry Doss III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doss III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Doss III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Doss III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Doss III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doss III.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doss III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doss III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

