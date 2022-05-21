Dr. Larry Doss III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doss III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Doss III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Larry Doss III, MD
Dr. Larry Doss III, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doss III' Office Locations
- 1 121 W 6th Ave, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 304-4683
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is one-of-a-kind caring doctor! Have you ever had a doctor call you and ask how you are doing? In our experience, he has done that! He is very personable and very understanding! You are the best, Dr. Doss!
About Dr. Larry Doss III, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1598736522
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Therapeutic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doss III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doss III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Doss III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doss III.
