Dr. Larry Empting, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Larry Empting, MD

Dr. Larry Empting, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH.

Dr. Empting works at INDEPENDENT NEURODIAGNOSTIC in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Empting's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Prospective Outcome Studies
    3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 520, Atlanta, GA 30327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 355-0933

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 21, 2017
    Dr. Empting is professional, caring, thorough, trustworthy and kind. He saved my husband's life. He's the best in GA.
    Glenda & Waddell in Lithonia, GA — Jan 21, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Larry Empting, MD
    About Dr. Larry Empting, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063564490
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larry Empting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Empting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Empting has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Empting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Empting works at INDEPENDENT NEURODIAGNOSTIC in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Empting’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Empting. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Empting.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Empting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Empting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

