Dr. Larry Empting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Empting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Empting, MD
Overview of Dr. Larry Empting, MD
Dr. Larry Empting, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH.
Dr. Empting works at
Dr. Empting's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Prospective Outcome Studies3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 520, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 355-0933
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Empting?
Dr. Empting is professional, caring, thorough, trustworthy and kind. He saved my husband's life. He's the best in GA.
About Dr. Larry Empting, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1063564490
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Empting has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Empting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Empting works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Empting. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Empting.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Empting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Empting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.