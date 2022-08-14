Dr. Larry Ferdinand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferdinand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Ferdinand, MD
Overview of Dr. Larry Ferdinand, MD
Dr. Larry Ferdinand, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED|Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Ferdinand's Office Locations
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd., Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was friendli, gracious and skilled.
About Dr. Larry Ferdinand, MD
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Howard University|howard university hospital
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED|Howard University College Of Medicine
