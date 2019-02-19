Overview of Dr. Larry Fish, MD

Dr. Larry Fish, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Madison Health and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Fish works at John W. Dobson MD Inc. in Springfield, OH with other offices in Urbana, OH and London, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.