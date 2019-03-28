Overview

Dr. Larry Foster, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.