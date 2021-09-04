Dr. Larry Frank, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Frank, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Springboro, OH. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.
Springboro Podiatrists766 W Central Ave, Springboro, OH 45066 Directions (937) 746-0586Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
- Miami Valley Hospital
Today was my first appointment with Dr Frank got in quick and the dr and the receptionist was amazing I was scared at first but he had me laughing and feeling like I’ve known him my whole life I would recommend him to anyone
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- Oglethorpe University
Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.