Dr. Larry Frohman, MD

Neuro-Ophthalmology
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Larry Frohman, MD

Dr. Larry Frohman, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Hospital.

Dr. Frohman works at Rutgers Health Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Frohman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rutgers Health Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 972-2065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diplopia
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Visual Field Defects
Diplopia
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Visual Field Defects

Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurosarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis of the Optic Nerve Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Disturbance Chevron Icon
Visual Field Loss Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 08, 2020
    Just got back from my appointment today and first time I had felt the need to write a review. Most attentive doctor I ever went to. My problem wasn't neuro-ophthalmology related but he spent so much time going over my problems and referring to me to my next steps. I have had "mystery" symptoms for so long and always have been told how odd it was. No one tries to refer me to anyone else outside there specialty unless I try to pressure them but he was upfront about what my options were to try. He is a doctor who listens.
    Robert Musillo — Feb 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Larry Frohman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuro-Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760588180
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nyu-Bellevue Hosp Ctr
    Residency
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Swarthmore
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larry Frohman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frohman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frohman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frohman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frohman works at Rutgers Health Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Frohman’s profile.

    Dr. Frohman has seen patients for Diplopia, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frohman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Frohman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frohman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frohman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frohman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

