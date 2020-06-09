Dr. Larry Gellman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gellman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Gellman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Larry Gellman, MD
Dr. Larry Gellman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Gellman works at
Dr. Gellman's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Great Neck310 E Shore Rd Ste 203, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 482-8657
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gellman?
Went from a bmi of 42 to 24 in less than 1 year which was because of my hard work but it was Dr. Gellman who encouraged me to have a gastric sleeve it after only going to him for a consultation foe a huge hiatal hernia. He and his staff were supportive and caring. I came thru the surgery with flying colours and no complications and today I have no reflux and am fit and healthy. Thank you.
About Dr. Larry Gellman, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1174616767
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gellman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gellman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gellman works at
Dr. Gellman has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gellman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gellman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gellman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gellman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gellman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.