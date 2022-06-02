Dr. Larry Greenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Greenbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Larry Greenbaum, MD
Dr. Larry Greenbaum, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Johnson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Greenbaum works at
Dr. Greenbaum's Office Locations
St. Francis Medical Group LLC701 E County Line Rd Ste 101, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 885-2860
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Regional Hospital
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenbaum?
Very patient answered all questions
About Dr. Larry Greenbaum, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1316927072
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenbaum has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenbaum.
