Dr. Larry Ham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Larry Ham, MD
Dr. Larry Ham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Ham works at
Dr. Ham's Office Locations
1
Bronx-lebanon Hospital Center Health Care System1650 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10457 Directions (718) 239-8383Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Bronx Associates in Obstetrics1770 Grand Concourse Apt 1K, Bronx, NY 10457 Directions (718) 294-7100
3
Womens Contemporary Care Associates120 Mineola Blvd Ste 100, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3010
4
NYU Langone Women's Wellness OB/GYN - Long Island1 Fulton Ave, Hempstead, NY 11550 Directions (516) 663-8878
Hospital Affiliations
- BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ham?
Dr. Larry Ham is not only the best doctor I’ve been to but a magnificent human being. He cares about his patients and is great at explaining everything to you. He has the gentlest hands I have ever experience. He remembers his cases and makes you feel like a priority. I will definitely recommend Dr. Ham to any one looking for a great OBGYN.
About Dr. Larry Ham, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881767622
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ham accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ham has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Yeast Infections and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ham speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ham, there are benefits to both methods.