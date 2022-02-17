Dr. Todd Hawkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Hawkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd Hawkins, MD
Dr. Todd Hawkins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.
Dr. Hawkins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hawkins' Office Locations
-
1
Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Psychiatry210 N 7th St Ste 200, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hawkins?
Personal, friendly and extremely knowledgeable. Wonderful staff that is understanding and accommodating. Highly recommend without reservation.
About Dr. Todd Hawkins, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1700881034
Education & Certifications
- Neoucom Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hawkins works at
Dr. Hawkins has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hawkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.