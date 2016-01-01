Dr. Larry Heit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Heit, MD
Overview of Dr. Larry Heit, MD
Dr. Larry Heit, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med.
Dr. Heit works at
Dr. Heit's Office Locations
Thomas Eye Group5995 BARFIELD RD, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 256-1507
Thomas Eye Group11690 ALPHARETTA HWY, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 475-5515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Larry Heit, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heit works at
Dr. Heit has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Heit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heit.
