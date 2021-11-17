Dr. Larry Herron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Herron, MD
Dr. Larry Herron, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Kenneth L Baldwin M D Inc1304 Ella St Ste B1, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 541-4700
Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center1010 Murray Ave, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 546-7774
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
I've seen him multiple times over the past ten years. Dr. Herron is straightforward and refreshing in demeanor. He will avoid small talk and get right to the point. His recommendations and treatments have always been conservative, which has allowed me to avoid spinal surgery for a long time. His depth of experience as a seasoned practitioner is impressive. I think he's the best in our area.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1730109968
- Los Angeles or Hospital
- University Of California Los Angeles
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Orthopedic Surgery
