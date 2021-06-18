Dr. Hess has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larry Hess, MD
Overview of Dr. Larry Hess, MD
Dr. Larry Hess, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Hess works at
Dr. Hess' Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 719-2000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Hess for 5 years. He always explains the procedures , he's kind and puts me at ease with his humor. One of the best doctors I've ever had.
About Dr. Larry Hess, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1467511089
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hess works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hess. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.