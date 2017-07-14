Dr. Hobson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larry Hobson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Larry Hobson, MD
Dr. Larry Hobson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their residency with Emory University Hospital
Dr. Hobson works at
Dr. Hobson's Office Locations
-
1
Grady Medical Sub Specialty Clinic80 Jesse Hill Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30303 Directions (404) 616-1000
-
2
Morehouse Health Care1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 275, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 756-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hobson?
Dr. Hobson is one of the best doctors I have ever had. He is not only knowledgeble but takes the time to explain details to his patients. He did a wonderful job on my suregery. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Larry Hobson, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1235177387
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hobson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hobson works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hobson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hobson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.